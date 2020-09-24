Video: Taulia Tagovailoa looks good in practice for Maryland

Taulia Tagovailoa is looking good at practice for Maryland.

Taulia, whose older brother Tua was a Heisman Trophy finalist at Alabama, is in competition with Lance LeGendre for Maryland’s starting quarterback position. The Terps shared a video from practice this week that showed Taulia tossing a dime to ex-LSU commit Rakim Jarrett.

Video of former Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa connecting with ex-LSU wide receiver commit Rakim Jarrett during a Maryland practice earlier this week. Video via @TerpsFootball.

pic.twitter.com/ZgIOATciHz — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 24, 2020

Taulia was third on Alabama’s depth chart last season, behind his brother and Mac Jones. He went 9/12 for 100 yards and a touchdown in three games.

Taulia transferred to Maryland over the offseason and was granted immediate eligibility. Josh Jackson opted out of the season for Maryland, leaving Taulia as the team’s possible starter. From what we can see, he’s showing off his arm in practice.