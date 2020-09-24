 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 23, 2020

Video: Taulia Tagovailoa looks good in practice for Maryland

September 23, 2020
by Larry Brown

Taulia Tagovailoa

Taulia Tagovailoa is looking good at practice for Maryland.

Taulia, whose older brother Tua was a Heisman Trophy finalist at Alabama, is in competition with Lance LeGendre for Maryland’s starting quarterback position. The Terps shared a video from practice this week that showed Taulia tossing a dime to ex-LSU commit Rakim Jarrett.

Taulia was third on Alabama’s depth chart last season, behind his brother and Mac Jones. He went 9/12 for 100 yards and a touchdown in three games.

Taulia transferred to Maryland over the offseason and was granted immediate eligibility. Josh Jackson opted out of the season for Maryland, leaving Taulia as the team’s possible starter. From what we can see, he’s showing off his arm in practice.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus