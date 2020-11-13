 Skip to main content
Video: Trey Sanders returns to Alabama locker room after car accident

November 13, 2020
by Larry Brown

Trey Sanders returned to Alabama’s locker room on Thursday as he recovers from his car accident, and they threw quite a party.

Video showed Sanders wheeling around in a wheelchair in the team’s locker room. His teammates were chanting and cheering in the background.

Sanders was involved in a car accident last week. He was listed as being in stable condition at the time and has since been released from the hospital.

Sanders is a redshirt freshman from Florida. He was a top recruit and has 30 carries for 134 yards this season.

