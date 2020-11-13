Video: Trey Sanders returns to Alabama locker room after car accident

Trey Sanders returned to Alabama’s locker room on Thursday as he recovers from his car accident, and they threw quite a party.

Video showed Sanders wheeling around in a wheelchair in the team’s locker room. His teammates were chanting and cheering in the background.

Alabama RB Trey Sanders was back in the locker room today after last week’s car accident. pic.twitter.com/pcyuJHdb1v — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) November 13, 2020

Sanders was involved in a car accident last week. He was listed as being in stable condition at the time and has since been released from the hospital.

This morning’s accident involving Port St. Joe native and Alabama running back Trey Sanders happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and SW Demont Road in front of the Dollar General in Clarksville. Sanders is said to be in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/qFucrB8x6T — emmastampstv (@emmastampstv) November 6, 2020

Sanders is a redshirt freshman from Florida. He was a top recruit and has 30 carries for 134 yards this season.