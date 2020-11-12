 Skip to main content
Video: Western Michigan beats Toledo on controversial fake spike play

November 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Western Michigan fake spike

Western Michigan beat Toledo on Wednesday night thanks to a crazy, controversial fake spike play.

The Broncos were down 38-34 to the Rockets in the final minute of the game. Kaleb Eleby completed a 1st-and-10 pass from the Toledo 27 to D’Wayne Eskridge, who took the ball down to the nine-yard line. After the ball was set, the clocks started and Western Michigan lined up for the 1st-and-goal play as if they were going to spike the ball to stop the clock.

Instead, Eleby threw a touchdown pass to a wide open Jaylen Hall for the lead.

That touchdown plus the extra point put Western Michigan up 41-38, which was the final score.

There were questions about whether there was a whistle blown before the snap. The whistle did blow, but it was to tell the clock operator to start the clock. It left Toledo players confused. They ended up heaving a Hail Mary that was intercepted to end the game.

The last time we saw one of those, it came during an incredible comeback.

