 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 12, 2022

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong has worst possible start to game

November 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Brennan Armstrong in Virginia helmet

Oct 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) prepares for a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong had what is probably the worst possible start to a game on Saturday against the Pitt Panthers.

Armstrong threw back-to-back pick-sixes on his first two pass attempts, giving the Panthers a 14-0 lead 20 seconds into the game. The first, to cornerback M.J. Devonshire, came on the first play from scrimmage before any time had even come off the clock.

The second, to cornerback Marquis Williams, may not have been as egregiously bad, but achieved the same result.

It is literally impossible to get a worse outcome out of back-to-back plays. Pitt had a two-touchdown lead before their offense had even played a single snap. Talk about taking yourself out of the game almost immediately.

We have seen quarterbacks get interception-happy before, but this may be a first. Armstrong’s confidence has to be shaken after that start.

Article Tags

Brennan ArmstrongVirginia Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus