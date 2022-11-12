Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong has worst possible start to game

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong had what is probably the worst possible start to a game on Saturday against the Pitt Panthers.

Armstrong threw back-to-back pick-sixes on his first two pass attempts, giving the Panthers a 14-0 lead 20 seconds into the game. The first, to cornerback M.J. Devonshire, came on the first play from scrimmage before any time had even come off the clock.

PITT PICK SIX!!! pic.twitter.com/ob9uy0SGm6 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 12, 2022

The second, to cornerback Marquis Williams, may not have been as egregiously bad, but achieved the same result.

SECOND PICK SIX OF THE GAME FOR PITT INSIDE THE FIRST TWENTY SECONDS OF THE GAME!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0KfeJ8wozt — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 12, 2022

It is literally impossible to get a worse outcome out of back-to-back plays. Pitt had a two-touchdown lead before their offense had even played a single snap. Talk about taking yourself out of the game almost immediately.

We have seen quarterbacks get interception-happy before, but this may be a first. Armstrong’s confidence has to be shaken after that start.