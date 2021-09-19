 Skip to main content
Matt Ryan throws two pick-sixes to same player in span of four minutes

September 19, 2021
by Grey Papke

Matt Ryan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Matt Ryan all sorts of problems on Sunday, and that was clearly illustrated by two plays in the fourth quarter.

Ryan found himself under heavy pressure frequently, forcing him into some bad throws. In fact, he was intercepted twice in the quarter by Tampa Bay’s Mike Edwards, who even managed to return both of them for touchdowns.

That’s hardly a common occurrence, but the combination of Atlanta’s weak offense and the Buccaneers’ swarming defense make things like this quite possible.

The Buccaneers might do something like this to a few teams this year. There’s a chance they might be adding another accomplished name to their ranks as well.

