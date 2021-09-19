Matt Ryan throws two pick-sixes to same player in span of four minutes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Matt Ryan all sorts of problems on Sunday, and that was clearly illustrated by two plays in the fourth quarter.

Ryan found himself under heavy pressure frequently, forcing him into some bad throws. In fact, he was intercepted twice in the quarter by Tampa Bay’s Mike Edwards, who even managed to return both of them for touchdowns.

Mike Edwards pick-6 Matt Ryan, Ryan's second INT of the game.pic.twitter.com/oB7RpfWT2F — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

Amazingly, Matt Ryan throws ANOTHER pick-6 and AGAIN to Mike Edwards. Edwards will win Defensive Player of the Week.pic.twitter.com/z6jGvrS1nI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

That’s hardly a common occurrence, but the combination of Atlanta’s weak offense and the Buccaneers’ swarming defense make things like this quite possible.

The Buccaneers might do something like this to a few teams this year. There’s a chance they might be adding another accomplished name to their ranks as well.