Wake Forest pulled weak move before loss to Ole Miss

Wake Forest was dominated by Ole Miss on Saturday, and the Demon Deacons have no interest in trying to exact revenge a year from now.

Ole Miss beat Wake Forest 40-6 on Saturday at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The game was supposed to be the first leg of a home-and-home series between the two teams. After his team’s win, Lane Kiffin revealed that Wake Forest backed out of next year’s game during the week leading up to Saturday. Kiffin tried to use that as motivation for Ole Miss players.

“We came motivated, good energy early on. We talked to them during the week about how this is the last time they get to play these guys,” Kiffin said. “These guys during the week called over and (Wake Forest AD) John Currie said ‘we’re not playing next year’ and bought out of the game. So, I thought that was a good message for our players that somebody was willing to pay money not to play them. That says a lot of where our program is right now.”

WATCH: Ole Miss head coach Lance Kiffin noted Wake Forest opted out of its return game to Oxford next season. “These guys called over this week and (Wake Forest AD John) Currie said we’re not playing you guys next year and bought out of the game.” -Head coach @Lane_Kiffin pic.twitter.com/mY0o52tW3X — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) September 15, 2024

On Sunday, Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported that Wake Forest paid $1 million to buy out of the second game of the home-and-home series.

Wake Forest cancels 2025 game at Ole Miss, buying out of 2nd game in home/home series. Wake Forest must pay $1 million cancellation fee. Ole Miss won at Wake 40-6 Saturday — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 15, 2024

The arrangement probably still worked out fine for Wake Forest. They got to host a top-five team, so the $1 million buyout was likely worthwhile. In term’s of public perception, however, that is a pretty weak look. It might also present a challenge down the road for Wake Forest when they are trying to negotiate other home-and-home deals.