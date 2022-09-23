Washington QB now selling T-shirts with sexual message

Michael Penix Jr transferred from Indiana to Washington after last season, and the quarterback has looked like a Heisman Trophy candidate through his first three games with his new team. Penix is capitalizing on all the hype, even if it means embracing an inappropriate tag line.

Online retail store Simply Seattle on Thursday unveiled a new T-shirt they are selling through an NIL partnership with Penix. The shirts feature Huskies colors and say “Big Penix Energy.”

🚨 BREAKING: Simply Seattle x Michael Penix We're PUMPED to announce our NIL partnership with the Huskies' QB on the OFFICIAL Big Penix Energy t-shirt. Tees are printing tomorrow evening. Dawgs fans – see you Saturday: https://t.co/G5vA3P9WoQ pic.twitter.com/gQWNqQUTxr — simplyseattle (@simplyseattle) September 22, 2022

We assume you get the pun.

Penix has thrown for more than 1,000 yards in three games this year. He has 10 touchdown passes compared to just one interception. Penix went 24/40 for 397 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 39-28 upset win over No. 11 Michigan State last weekend.

Washington head coach Kevin DeBoer was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Indiana in 2019. That familiarity has obviously paid off in a big way, and Penix is now benefitting both on and off the field.