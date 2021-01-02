This is why Kirk Herbstreit is calling Sugar Bowl from home

ESPN had an unusual broadcasting setup for the Sugar Bowl involving announcers Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit.

Fowler was in attendance for the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. Herbstreit was broadcasting from home though. Herbstreit announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but he said he was feeling well.

Herbstreit shared his appreciation for the well wishes.

Overwhelmed by the spirit of so many people reaching out to me after learning I tested positive for Covid. Your thoughts & encouragement are so appreciated-fired up about watching these remaining bowl games & calling the @SugarBowlNola on Jan 1st. Thanks again-Appreciate you all. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 30, 2020

Those watching the game between Clemson and Ohio State likely did not notice any difference in Herbstreit despite his positive test.

Here is what the setup looked like with the announcers apart.

Alright, what do you think, is Kirk Herbstreit wearing pants calling this game from home? #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/Xr8sHAjB4E — Justin Valentine (@JV_Sports_Talk) January 2, 2021

We have seen plenty of unusual announcer-from-home setups during the COVID-19 period, but this is the one that took place on the largest stage.