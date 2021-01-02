 Skip to main content
This is why Kirk Herbstreit is calling Sugar Bowl from home

January 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN had an unusual broadcasting setup for the Sugar Bowl involving announcers Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit.

Fowler was in attendance for the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. Herbstreit was broadcasting from home though. Herbstreit announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but he said he was feeling well.

Herbstreit shared his appreciation for the well wishes.

Those watching the game between Clemson and Ohio State likely did not notice any difference in Herbstreit despite his positive test.

Here is what the setup looked like with the announcers apart.

We have seen plenty of unusual announcer-from-home setups during the COVID-19 period, but this is the one that took place on the largest stage.

