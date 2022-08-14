Will Cale Gundy join brother Mike Gundy’s staff at Oklahoma State?

Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy likely has plenty of options for his next job. But joining his brother Mike Gundy’s coaching staff at Oklahoma State may not be one of them.

Last Sunday night, Cale resigned from his position as wide receivers coach at Oklahoma. He said in a statement on Twitter that he decided to vacate his position after he inadvertently read an inappropriate word off a distracted player’s iPad during a team meeting. Cale added that what he said was not meant to be malicious and was not intentional, but that he knew that the word he used was “shameful and hurtful” no matter his intentions.

While speaking to reporters on Saturday, Mike was asked about whether he would consider adding Cale to the Oklahoma State staff.

“We hadn’t even talked about that,” Mike said. “He’s got several other options right now that he’s looking at. I haven’t talked to him about that.”

Cale had been at Oklahoma for 23 seasons as a coach, and played quarterback for the Sooners from 1990-1993. He did receive some support from the Oklahoma football community, including a former star running back.

H/T USA Today