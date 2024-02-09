Wink Martindale lands prominent college job after bitter breakup with Giants

Wink Martindale resigned as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants amid reports of in-fighting, and he has now landed a job with one of the top college programs in the nation.

Michigan plans to hire Martindale as their new defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Michigan is planning to hire former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale as its defensive coordinator, per sources. Deal still is being finalized but it is not expected to be an issue. Martindale will replace Jesse Minter, who became the Chargers defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/O0KhhAIkUQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2024

Martindale was the defensive coordinator under Giants head coach Brian Daboll for the past two seasons. He parted ways with the team last month and reportedly cursed Daboll out prior to leaving.

There were indications during the 2023 season that the relationship between Daboll and Martindale was deteriorating.

Martindale, 60, was the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons prior to joining the Giants. He will bring plenty of experience to a Michigan staff that has been rebuilt after Jim Harbaugh left to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.