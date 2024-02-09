 Skip to main content
Wink Martindale lands prominent college job after bitter breakup with Giants

February 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Wink Martindale at a press conference

Wink Martindale resigned as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants amid reports of in-fighting, and he has now landed a job with one of the top college programs in the nation.

Michigan plans to hire Martindale as their new defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Martindale was the defensive coordinator under Giants head coach Brian Daboll for the past two seasons. He parted ways with the team last month and reportedly cursed Daboll out prior to leaving.

There were indications during the 2023 season that the relationship between Daboll and Martindale was deteriorating.

Martindale, 60, was the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens for four seasons prior to joining the Giants. He will bring plenty of experience to a Michigan staff that has been rebuilt after Jim Harbaugh left to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

