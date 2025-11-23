Woman on sidelines at Miami game nearly killed in sideline collision

A woman who was standing on the sideline during Saturday’s game between Miami and Virginia Tech was mere inches from disaster after a player accidentally collided with her.

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney caught a long pass over the middle of the field during the Hurricanes’ 34-17 win over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. The speedy freshman was run out of bounds by a Hokies defender inside the 25-yard line.

Toney had a full head of steam as he was shoved out of bounds, and he wound up trucking a woman who was standing behind the bench area. The woman went flying backward, and her head came inches away from hitting off a steel railing.

Fortunately, it appeared the woman was fine:

Holy shit! This woman came inches from death. 😳 pic.twitter.com/wvvy1ReQQm — Jim in MN (@HuskersMN) November 22, 2025

We have seen plenty of sideline collisions that looked painful, but that was entirely too close to being one of the worst of all time. All is well that ends well, as they say.