Danica Patrick shares interesting thoughts on relationships

Danica Patrick shared some interesting thoughts on relationships via her Instagram page this week.

Patrick made a lengthy post on Tuesday centered around a trip she made to Egypt. In the post, she shared some ideas about relationships. She shared common sayings about relationships, such as “your relationships are mirrors” and “you get what you think you deserve.”

That brought Patrick to her ultimate conclusion: working on one’s self is the most critical factor before finding a relationship.

“Stop looking for a religious structure or person or home or a job or a city or a partner to make make you feel better. Simply because it won’t work! I have tried!”

You can see the entire post here:

Patrick got out of a relationship with NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers last summer. Rodgers has moved on and quickly got engaged to Shailene Woodley. Patrick seems to be focused on herself for now. If she wants to get back into dating, she says her standards are off the charts.

