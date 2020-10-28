 Skip to main content
ESPN announcer Dave Pasch mocks Kim Kardashian Twitter post with hilarious photo

October 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dave Pasch Bill Walton

Kim Kardashian inadvertently set off a funny trend on Twitter Tuesday with a post showing off her wealth and good fortune.

Kardashian boasted about how she was able to celebrate her 40th birthday with a trip to a private island. Here was the Twitter post:

The post did not go over well for many reasons. Most notably, boasting about how great things are going for you while so many people in the world are struggling leads to resentment.

Many people mocked the post by using it as a template in which they included a funny photo.

ESPN announcer Dave Pasch had the best photo of all. He shared a picture of his broadcasting partner, Bill Walton, dressed up with a grass skirt.

That was a winner.

PFT Commenter nailed it too with an old photo of NFL coaches.

New Jersey’s Twitter account also had a winner:

Well played by all, especially Pasch.

