ESPN announcer Dave Pasch mocks Kim Kardashian Twitter post with hilarious photo

Kim Kardashian inadvertently set off a funny trend on Twitter Tuesday with a post showing off her wealth and good fortune.

Kardashian boasted about how she was able to celebrate her 40th birthday with a trip to a private island. Here was the Twitter post:

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

The post did not go over well for many reasons. Most notably, boasting about how great things are going for you while so many people in the world are struggling leads to resentment.

Many people mocked the post by using it as a template in which they included a funny photo.

ESPN announcer Dave Pasch had the best photo of all. He shared a picture of his broadcasting partner, Bill Walton, dressed up with a grass skirt.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/aKAyW3zzc8 — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) October 27, 2020

That was a winner.

PFT Commenter nailed it too with an old photo of NFL coaches.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I suprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/x8VGUaSrIx — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) October 27, 2020

New Jersey’s Twitter account also had a winner:

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/27WFsdkaVx — New Jersey (@NJGov) October 28, 2020

Well played by all, especially Pasch.