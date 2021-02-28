McKayla Maroney recovering after bout with kidney stones

McKayla Maroney is recovering after a bout with kidney stones.

The former gold medal-winning Olympian revealed on her Instagram Story during the week that she went to the emergency room because of severe back and stomach pain. She said she was vomiting as well. A CT scan revealed the stones.

mckayla maroney is in the hospital with kidney stones pic.twitter.com/zVG1HkXkg5 — ☞ romania hoe ☜ (@lari4tokyo) February 26, 2021

The 25-year-old shared an update on her Instagram Story Friday to say that she was home from the hospital.

“Unfortunately nothing has changed, just on pain management,” she said of her status.

Maroney gained fame for her role on the “Fierce Five” at the 2012 London Games. She helped the U.S. win gold in the team event and she won silver on the vault. The gymnast retired in 2016 and has recently gotten into singing. She also enjoys teasing her fans on social media with videos.