McKayla Maroney recovering from surgery month after kidney stones

Former Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney is recovering from surgery.

Maroney posted on her Instagram profile this week that she was recovering from a surgery. She shared a photo from what appeared to be a hospital bed and said, “I think my surgery was a success. On to recovery.”

Maroney shared last month that she was hospitalized due to kidney stones. She had been taken to the emergency room for medical attention.

The 25-year-old former gymnast said at the time that she was in pain-management mode. The operation would have been to remove the stones.

Maroney won gold and silver medals at the 2012 Summer Games in London. She also won three gold medals at the World Championships before retiring in 2016.