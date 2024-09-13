‘World’s most monstrous bodybuilder’ Illia Yefimchyk dies at 36

A man who was known on the internet as the “world’s most monstrous bodybuilder” has died.

Illia “Golem” Yefimchyk, a Belarusian bodybuilder who had hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, has reportedly died after he suffered a heart attack on Sept. 6. Yefimchyk’s wife Anna told a local media outlet in Belarus (via The Daily Mail) that she performed chest compressions on her husband after he collapsed last week. Yefimchyk was then airlifted to a hospital.

Anna said Illia’s heart began beating again, but doctors informed her that his brain function would not return.

“I prayed all this time, hoping that Illia would recover,” Anna said. “I spent every day by his side, hoping, and his heart started beating again for two days, but the doctor gave me the terrible news that his brain had died.”

Yefimchyk died on Sept. 11, according to Russian and Belarusian media. He was 36.

Yefimchyk never competed professionally but became famous by posting videos and photos featuring his massive 340-pound frame. He said he had a diet that consisted of eating 16,500 calories a day. Yefimchyk ate seven meals which sometimes included five pounds of steak or over 100 pieces of sushi.

Also nicknamed “The Mutant,” Yefimchyk once bench pressed 600 pounds, deadlifted 700 pounds, and squatted 700 pounds. He had said his goal was to get up to a body weight of 380 pounds.