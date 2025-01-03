Surfer rides possible record 108-foot wave in surreal video

A California surfer may have set a new world record with a wave he caught last month, and the video of the feat looks like a scene straight out of Hollywood.

Alessandro “Alo” Slebir, a 23-year-old from Santa Clara, Calif., caught a wave at the famous Mavericks surf spot near Half Moon Bay on Dec. 23 that is believed to be a world record. The Mavericks Rescue Team estimated that the wave was 108 feet tall, according to KSBW Action News 8.

The current Guinness World Record for tallest wave ever surfed belongs to Sebastian Steudtner, who caught an 86-foot wave in Portugal in 2020. It took well over a year of review before that world record was made official, so it could be a while before Slebir’s remarkable feat is formally recognized.

Record or no record, the wave was otherworldly. You can see the video:

Slebir said he is not concerned about whether the wave set a new world record, as it was “really the biggest wave of my life and that’s all I really care about at the moment.” He shared an incredible photo on social media of him taking on the giant wave:

Slebir, who has been surfing Mavericks for nearly a decade, said he has never seen waves as large as the ones he experienced on Dec. 23. He could have fooled us, because it looked like he tackled that 108-footer with ease.