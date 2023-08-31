Video of Nebraska volleyball walking out in front of 92,000 fans is awesome

Nebraska’s women’s volleyball team drew a massive crowd for a celebratory event on Wednesday night in Lincoln, Neb., and a video of their players walking out went viral.

The University of Nebraska decided to hold a big event on Wednesday to celebrate women’s volleyball. They held two volleyball matches plus a concert at Memorial Stadium, which is where the Cornhuskers football team plays.

The exhibition was between in-state Division II schools Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State. Then Nebraska faced Omaha in a regular season match.

The capacity at Memorial Stadium is just over 85,000 for football, but the attendance for Wednesday night’s event was exceeded that amount thanks to additional seating added to the field.

A Sea of Red unlike any other. pic.twitter.com/01k3xM04xv — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) August 31, 2023

The video that people were loving featured the Cornhuskers walking out of the tunnel onto the field. Some of the players could hardly contain their excitement.

Nebraska entered the match 3-0 on the season and ranked No. 4 in the country. They have won five national championships and are a powerhouse in the sport. They also have sold out every home match since 2001.

Nebraska said the attendance was 92,003, which they claimed was a record for a women’s sports event.