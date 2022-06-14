Video: Weatherman goes viral after taking shot at Dallas Cowboys

A weatherman went viral on Monday after taking a shot at the Dallas Cowboys while giving a weather report.

Ethan Bird serves as a weekend anchor, sports reporter and weatherman for WTOK in Meridian, Miss. While giving the weather on Sunday, Bird provided the 10-day forecast.

“It’s looking a little bit like those Dallas Cowboys — it’s peaking in the 90s,” Bird said.

This is why you don't let the sports guy do weather… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/47S6QtlODg — Ethan Bird (@Ethan_BirdTV) June 13, 2022

That was harsh.

The Cowboys made the playoffs in all but one season from 1991-1999. They won three Super Bowls in four seasons between 1992-1995. Since then, they have been fairly good, but nowhere near as successful or dominant.

Dallas has made the playoffs eight times since 2000. They have won the division six times and had seven double-digit win seasons since the ’90s ended. But the team has not been past the divisional round of the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl in the 1995 season.

Cowboys haters have just found their new favorite weatherman.