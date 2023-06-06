Two Browns players robbed at gunpoint

Two Cleveland Browns players were robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.

According to a police report obtained by ESPN’s Jake Trotter, cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey were the victims of a robbery outside a nightclub in Cleveland at around 3:30 a.m on Monday. The names of the victims were redacted in the report, but Trotter was told by sources that the two players were Newsome and Winfrey.

Police say Newsome and Winfrey were in a parking lot near the nightclub about to get into Newsome’s truck when six masked men approached them. The men jumped out of an unknown car with guns and demanded jewelry before stealing Newsome’s truck and fleeing.

Newsome appeared to address the incident in a tweet on Monday night.

It’s a cruel world we live in🙏🏽 — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) June 6, 2023

“It’s a cruel world we live in,” the defensive back wrote.

Another Browns player, running back Demetric Felton, had his car stolen out of his apartment garage over the weekend.

Newsome, a first-round pick in 2021, has started 26 games in two seasons with the Browns. There were rumors earlier in the offseason that he wanted to be traded.

Winfrey was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round last year. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie and had a half-sack and 22 total tackles.