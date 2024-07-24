49ers All-Pro holding out of training camp

Brandon Aiyuk isn’t the only San Francisco 49ers player not participating in training camp due to a contract matter.

49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was not at the team’s practice on Wednesday. He is holding out due to his contract.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says LT Trent Williams was not at practice because of contract related issues. John Lynch is working with Williams’ agents to get it worked out. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) July 24, 2024

Williams has three years left on the 6-year, $138 million contract he signed with the Niners in March 2021. ESPN’s Nick Wagoner says Williams may want to have more money on the remaining three years of his deal guaranteed. None of the money left on his contract is guaranteed. Williams may also be seeking a raise for some of his remaining years under contract.

Though he is 36, Williams remains one of the best left tackles in the NFL. He has made 11 straight Pro Bowls and has been named a first-team All-Pro player for three straight years.