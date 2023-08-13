 Skip to main content
Trey Lance’s uninspiring preseason debut draws criticism

August 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Trey Lance on the field

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) smiles after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Lance and his camp have made much of the work the San Francisco 49ers quarterback put in during the summer, but he got pretty lukewarm reviews for his preseason debut on Sunday.

Lance went 10-of-15 for 112 yards with a touchdown in the first half of Sunday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the performance was not quite as good as the numbers might indicate. The 49ers quarterback had little help from the team’s second-string offensive line, as Lance took four sacks on the day. However, Jim Trotter of The Athletic was one of many who suggested that Lance did not help himself with poor decisions and held on to the ball too long.

Lance was also lucky to get away without any turnovers. The Raiders dropped two interceptions, including one that somehow turned into a 49er touchdown.

The 49ers traded three first-round picks to move up and take Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was given the starting job in 2022, but an early-season ankle fracture cost him the opportunity and led to the emergence of Brock Purdy.

While Lance has sounded an optimistic note, there’s a decent chance he ends up No. 3 on the depth chart behind Purdy and Sam Darnold. He will probably need to show more than he did on Sunday to change that.

