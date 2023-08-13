Trey Lance’s uninspiring preseason debut draws criticism

Trey Lance and his camp have made much of the work the San Francisco 49ers quarterback put in during the summer, but he got pretty lukewarm reviews for his preseason debut on Sunday.

Lance went 10-of-15 for 112 yards with a touchdown in the first half of Sunday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the performance was not quite as good as the numbers might indicate. The 49ers quarterback had little help from the team’s second-string offensive line, as Lance took four sacks on the day. However, Jim Trotter of The Athletic was one of many who suggested that Lance did not help himself with poor decisions and held on to the ball too long.

I’m pulling for Trey Lance because he’s a quality young man who has had a tough start to his career. But he did not help himself in the first half. Held the ball too long, not seeing the field well. Yes, he was pressured but some of that is on him. Really hoping to see better.🙏🏾 — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 13, 2023

Lance was also lucky to get away without any turnovers. The Raiders dropped two interceptions, including one that somehow turned into a 49er touchdown.

This was SOMEHOW a touchdown Wild throw by Trey Lance that definitely should’ve been intercepted

pic.twitter.com/Rd1H09jmQe — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 13, 2023

Raiders rookie Amari Burney showing off his coverage chops. Reads Trey Lance and puts himself in position to nearly haul in an INT. Burney, a sixth-round pick out of Florida, has had a really nice NFL debut today. Had a sack earlier. pic.twitter.com/r5hWqQrwrC — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) August 13, 2023

Two dropped interceptions by the Raiders. The coaches will judge Lance's performance harshly, and they should — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 13, 2023

The 49ers traded three first-round picks to move up and take Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was given the starting job in 2022, but an early-season ankle fracture cost him the opportunity and led to the emergence of Brock Purdy.

While Lance has sounded an optimistic note, there’s a decent chance he ends up No. 3 on the depth chart behind Purdy and Sam Darnold. He will probably need to show more than he did on Sunday to change that.