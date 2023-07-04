49ers fans will love Trey Lance’s message ahead of 2023 NFL season

Trey Lance has had a tumultuous first two years with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners traded up for the third-year quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft with the intention of grooming him to be the heir apparent to Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance was named the starter heading into his sophomore year but saw his 2022 campaign cut short by a season-ending ankle injury in a Week 2 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rather than get bogged down by the past, Lance assured 49ers fans that he’s doing great at present and has his eye toward the future. He recently spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan while attending George Kittle’s Tight End University event.

“I’m in a great spot physically, mentally, and just excited for this year,” Lance told Chan.

Lance has played in just eight total games across his first two years in San Francisco. His Week 2 injury last season allowed Garoppolo to step back into the starting role and eventually opened the door for Brock Purdy to capture the starting job and captivate 49ers fans for the rest of the year. With Purdy still recovering from his own injury suffered during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the starting spot is once again there for the taking.

Lance still has to beat out offseason addition Sam Darnold for the 49ers’ QB1 job (pending the health of Brock Purdy). But with Darnold still considering himself a “work in progress” as he learns Kyle Shanahan’s system, third time might be the charm for Lance.