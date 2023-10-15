Christian McCaffrey ruled out due to oblique injury

The San Francisco 49ers are having a rough day in more ways than one, and things got worse for them after Christian McCaffrey left the game in the fourth quarter.

McCaffrey departed the game with what was determined to be an oblique injury. He briefly returned to the game, but was later seen going to the locker room and was ruled out shortly afterward.

…now Christian McCaffrey is headed to the locker room pic.twitter.com/FjunNKmYvE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

McCaffrey is OUT with oblique — Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 15, 2023

McCaffrey might be the one player the Niners can least afford to lose. He had eight total touchdowns in just five games coming into Sunday’s game, and had already added another receiving touchdown on Sunday before his departure. Much of the San Francisco offense runs through him, and they can ill afford to lose him for an extended period of time.

The 49ers also lost another significant piece to injury during Sunday’s game, which turned out to be very rough for them on the injury front.