Sunday, October 15, 2023

Deebo Samuel leaves with shoulder injury against Browns

October 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Deebo Samuel warms up

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered an injury during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Samuel took a hard hit near the sideline midway through the first quarter. He went to the medical tent for an evaluation before being taken to the locker room. You can see the play below:

The 49ers announced that Samuel had sustained a shoulder injury and was questionable to return.

Samuel entered the game with 20 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown on the season. He also has 16 carries for 84 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Prior to kickoff, Samuel was at the center of a heated confrontation between the 49ers and Browns. You can see a video of the scrum here.

