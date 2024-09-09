 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 9, 2024

49ers announce surprising news about Christian McCaffrey

September 9, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Christian McCaffrey in a helmet

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before playing against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers kept Christian McCaffrey out of the preseason due to a calf injury in what seemed to be a precautionary move. But it turns out that McCaffrey’s calf injury is very much a real issue.

When the 49ers announced their list of inactive players for their Monday night opener against the New York Jets, McCaffrey was included.

McCaffrey had been limited in practice and was listed as questionable for the game. But now he is a surprise scratch a little over an hour before game time.

Jordan Mason is likely in line to see a big role in the game with McCaffrey out.

McCaffrey rushed for a league-leading 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, which was his first full year with San Francisco. He also had 67 catches for 564 yards and 7 receiving touchdowns.

The Niners still have plenty of options on offense, but they’ll be down some key players without McCaffrey and rookie Ricky Pearsall.

Article Tags

Christian McCaffrey
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus