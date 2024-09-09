49ers announce surprising news about Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers kept Christian McCaffrey out of the preseason due to a calf injury in what seemed to be a precautionary move. But it turns out that McCaffrey’s calf injury is very much a real issue.

When the 49ers announced their list of inactive players for their Monday night opener against the New York Jets, McCaffrey was included.

McCaffrey had been limited in practice and was listed as questionable for the game. But now he is a surprise scratch a little over an hour before game time.

A surprise: #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is inactive tonight against the #Jets, sources tell me and @RapSheet. McCaffrey was listed as questionable after being limited in practice last week with calf/Achilles injuries. McCaffrey had expressed confidence he would play. pic.twitter.com/rLQMXVU3nR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 9, 2024

Jordan Mason is likely in line to see a big role in the game with McCaffrey out.

McCaffrey rushed for a league-leading 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, which was his first full year with San Francisco. He also had 67 catches for 564 yards and 7 receiving touchdowns.

The Niners still have plenty of options on offense, but they’ll be down some key players without McCaffrey and rookie Ricky Pearsall.