Everyone said the same thing about 49ers’ collapse against the Rams

The San Francisco 49ers blew a big lead against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and lost 27-24, and the defeat had everyone saying the same thing.

San Francisco led 21-7 in the third quarter and still lost, allowing 13 unanswered points by the Rams to end things.

The loss for the Niners was stunning. This chart shows how their win probability for the game fell off a cliff.

The defeat had many people talking about how 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has a history of choking away big leads.

Kyle Shanahan is a LEGENDARY CHOKE ARTIST, he seems to choke the biggest leads every single year. He has been a part of some of the worst collapses in league history. This is especially a problem for him when it comes to big games in the playoffs … — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 22, 2024

Wow Kyle. 49ers Blow a lead again. When does it end? — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) September 22, 2024

The dreaded Kyle Shanahan 10 point 4th quarter lead. — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) September 22, 2024

Yes, that goes back to Shanahan blowing a 28-3 lead as offensive coordinator of the Falcons in the Super Bowl, plus other games as the Niners’ head coach. The Niners have lost five times under Shanahan when entering the fourth quarter with a lead of at least 10 points.

Shanahan has dominated his matchups with Rams head coach Sean McVay since taking over in San Francisco, but this time the Rams got the win.