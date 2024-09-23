 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about 49ers’ collapse against the Rams

September 22, 2024
by Larry Brown
The San Francisco 49ers logo at midfield

Nov 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; A general overall view of the San Francisco 49ers logo at midfield at Levi’s Stadium prior to the game against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers blew a big lead against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and lost 27-24, and the defeat had everyone saying the same thing.

San Francisco led 21-7 in the third quarter and still lost, allowing 13 unanswered points by the Rams to end things.

The loss for the Niners was stunning. This chart shows how their win probability for the game fell off a cliff.

The defeat had many people talking about how 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has a history of choking away big leads.

Yes, that goes back to Shanahan blowing a 28-3 lead as offensive coordinator of the Falcons in the Super Bowl, plus other games as the Niners’ head coach. The Niners have lost five times under Shanahan when entering the fourth quarter with a lead of at least 10 points.

Shanahan has dominated his matchups with Rams head coach Sean McVay since taking over in San Francisco, but this time the Rams got the win.

Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers
