49ers looking to sort out contract matter with key player?

The San Francisco 49ers may be looking to resolve matters with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk is meeting with the 49ers on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

This is a significant development considering Aiyuk’s stance for the last several months. The 26-year-old did not report to the team’s mandatory minicamp and instead worked out on his own. He is seeking a significant long-term contract extension from the team and wants a trade if San Francisco is unwilling to pay him.

At last check, a report said there was not a lot of optimism that the 49ers would give Aiyuk a long-term deal.

The two sides meeting on Monday is a good indication that progress may be made in resolving the matter. Whether things end up with Aiyuk receiving a new deal from the Niners or getting traded to another team, it seems like the sides may want to figure things out.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. The 49ers still have George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey as other top offensive weapons, plus they drafted receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round. Despite the other talent the Niners have on their roster, Aiyuk is a big offensive weapon. Whether the team is committed to paying him big bucks though is another question.