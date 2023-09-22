49ers defenders had brutal postgame comments about Daniel Jones

The San Francisco 49ers did not appear to have a lot of respect for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after Thursday’s emphatic victory.

Jones struggled against the 49er defense, throwing for a modest 137 yards and an interception while failing to find the end zone in a 30-12 defeat. After the game, a number of 49ers defenders, both anonymously and otherwise, had some very harsh comments about Jones’ play and his contract.

“A lot of people who make all that money don’t even deserve it. I think they took a chance (when they paid him),” 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw told Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I mean, he’s not bad. And if you ain’t got nothing better…”

Other 49ers players were much more brutal while speaking anonymously. According to Silver, Jones’ salary was referred to as “unbelievable,” “ridiculous,” and “a travesty” by a trio of anonymous defenders. Another said it was clear early on that Jones “did not want to throw the ball.”

After quarterbacking the Giants to the playoffs in 2022, Jones received a four-year, $160 million contract from the team. That garnered a lot of attention considering Jones’ modest career numbers so far, and that scrutiny will only increase as long as the Giants do not improve.