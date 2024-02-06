49ers fans boo the heck out of Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl Opening Night

San Francisco 49ers fans were representing their team in a big way at Super Bowl Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday.

Niners fans were loud and proud, cheering on their players and coaches at the media event. When the quarterbacks were interviewed by NFL hosts Scott Hanson and Michael Robinson, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got plenty of cheers, while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was booed loudly.

Mahomes even acknowledged the boos.

“I appreciate it, Niners Nation. We’re here,” Mahomes said.

The #49ers fans pouring Boos for Patrick Mahomes 😤 pic.twitter.com/NEdFK3PESP — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 6, 2024

Niners fans did the same thing when the head coaches were interviewed. Kyle Shanahan was cheered, while his Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid was booed.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce received the same treatment. He even paused to address the boos. Kelce said the negative attention had him fired up.

“I love the boos more than I love the cheers, baby. Keep ’em coming, Niners fans. Keep ’em coming!” Kelce said.

The Chiefs may not have regarded themselves as villains in the past, but they sure can feel it now. The big presence from 49ers fans who traveled the closer distance to Vegas are making it seem like the Chiefs are visitors in the game.