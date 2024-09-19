 Skip to main content
Another 49ers star could miss Week 3 due to injury

September 19, 2024
by Grey Papke
The San Francisco 49ers logo at midfield

Nov 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; A general overall view of the San Francisco 49ers logo at midfield at Levi’s Stadium prior to the game against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are at risk of being without another star offensive player for Week 3.

Tight end George Kittle is experiencing hamstring tightness and did not practice Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That practice absence puts his playing status for Sunday into question.

The 49ers are on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and they are already without several key plays. Christian McCaffrey is on injured reserve with a leg issue, and Deebo Samuel will not play either. If Kittle cannot go, that would leave San Francisco without three of their top weapons on offense, and would likely put a heavy onus on Brandon Aiyuk, who is still getting up to speed after his preseason holdout.

The 49ers are coming off a surprising loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but are still 1-1 on the season. The good news from their standpoint is that their opponents are about as banged up as they are.

George KittleSan Francisco 49ers
