Another 49ers star could miss Week 3 due to injury

The San Francisco 49ers are at risk of being without another star offensive player for Week 3.

Tight end George Kittle is experiencing hamstring tightness and did not practice Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That practice absence puts his playing status for Sunday into question.

49ers TE George Kittle was not spotted at practice today and is experiencing tightness in his hamstring, per source. With no practice today, his status for Sunday’s game vs. the Rams is in question. pic.twitter.com/Zyme882J17 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2024

The 49ers are on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and they are already without several key plays. Christian McCaffrey is on injured reserve with a leg issue, and Deebo Samuel will not play either. If Kittle cannot go, that would leave San Francisco without three of their top weapons on offense, and would likely put a heavy onus on Brandon Aiyuk, who is still getting up to speed after his preseason holdout.

The 49ers are coming off a surprising loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but are still 1-1 on the season. The good news from their standpoint is that their opponents are about as banged up as they are.