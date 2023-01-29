 Skip to main content
49ers miss major opportunity to challenge crucial DeVonta Smith catch

January 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
DeVonta Smith drops the ball

The San Francisco 49ers missed a huge opportunity to challenge a catch made by DeVonta Smith on the Philadelphia Eagles’ opening drive of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The Eagles had a 4th-and-3 at the 49ers 35 on the opening possession of the game. Jalen Hurts was under pressure and looking for someone to throw to. He tossed one down the field for Smith, who appeared to make an incredible 1-handed catch.

That catch gave the Eagles a first down at the six. On second-and-goal, Miles Sanders rushed for a touchdown and the Eagles took a 7-0 lead.

So what did the Niners do wrong?

They missed that Smith lost control of the ball as he went to the ground, meaning the catch should not have counted and should have been ruled an incompletion.

After seemingly making the grab, Smith wanted his Eagles to hurry to the line to snap the ball. That seemed to be an indication that he knew he didn’t make the catch.

The Niners didn’t have a clear TV angle at the time, but between how close that play was and Smith’s body language, they should have read the situation and thrown a challenge flag. That was a big missed opportunity.

