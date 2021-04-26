49ers not going to draft Justin Fields with No. 3 pick?

The San Francisco 49ers have long been linked to Mac Jones in this year’s NFL Draft. But there has been some speculation that they also might have interest in Justin Fields.

However, a new report suggests that Fields is not in the mix for the Niners at No. 3 overall.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the Niners have narrowed down their decision to either Jones or Trey Lance.

As the #49ers close in on their decision of which QB to take at No. 3, sources say they are down to two prospects — and the belief is those two are #Bama QB Mac Jones and #NDSU QB Trey Lance. Several sources say the focus does appear to have shifted to those two. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2021

The Niners moved up to the No. 3 spot in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Teams usually only trade up for a top pick like that when they are targeting a quarterback. But some had a hard time believing they would trade up and give up assets to get Jones. That led to speculation they were considering more of a dual-threat QB, like Fields. They haven’t been linked to Lance until recently. A week ago, another report suggested the Niners might have interest in Lance.

Will the Niners take Jones or Lance in the first round? We will find out on Thursday for certain.