49ers give another positive update on Deebo Samuel injury

December 13, 2022
by Larry Brown
Deebo Samuel warms up

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday gave another update on the status of Deebo Samuel, and the update was positive.

Originally, Samuel was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and MCL injury, which likely would have kept him out for a significant amount of time. However, the timeline for Samuel’s return has continued to improve. On Monday, we learned that the Niners expected Samuel to return during the regular season.

On Tuesday, Shanahan said he expected Samuel to return in around three weeks.

If Samuel misses three games, he would still be able to play in Week 18 against the Cardinals. If the Niners push it, Samuel might be able to make it back for a game against the Raiders on New Year’s Day.

San Francisco has won six in a row and is now 9-4. They are continuing to win even with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy starting.

Deebo Samuel
