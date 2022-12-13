49ers give another positive update on Deebo Samuel injury

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday gave another update on the status of Deebo Samuel, and the update was positive.

Originally, Samuel was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and MCL injury, which likely would have kept him out for a significant amount of time. However, the timeline for Samuel’s return has continued to improve. On Monday, we learned that the Niners expected Samuel to return during the regular season.

On Tuesday, Shanahan said he expected Samuel to return in around three weeks.

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that he expects WR Deebo Samuel to return from his knee and ankle injuries in around three weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2022

If Samuel misses three games, he would still be able to play in Week 18 against the Cardinals. If the Niners push it, Samuel might be able to make it back for a game against the Raiders on New Year’s Day.

San Francisco has won six in a row and is now 9-4. They are continuing to win even with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy starting.