49ers decide on Ricky Pearsall’s roster status in response shooting

The San Francisco 49ers made a decision on wide receiver Ricky Pearsall’s roster status as he recovers from Saturday’s shooting.

The 49ers are placing Pearsall on the reserve/non-football injury list to start the season. That means the rookie wide receiver will miss at least the first four games of the year as he recovers.

49ers placed rookie WR Ricky Pearsall on the reserve/non-football injury list, making him ineligible for the first four games this season. pic.twitter.com/pUoWGSkpnW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2024

The 49ers obviously have not put an actual timetable on when Pearsall might be able to play again, as the focus has been on his recovery from Saturday’s shooting.

The news on Pearsall has been largely positive, as his mother said no vital organs were hit by the bullet. Pearsall was released from the hospital on Sunday, and his prognosis appears to be good.

Pearsall was a first-round pick by the 49ers in April. He caught 65 passes for 965 yards and 4 touchdowns at Florida last season.