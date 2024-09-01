Ricky Pearsall’s mother shares update on 49ers WR after he was shot

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest on Saturday, but it sounds like he is doing extremely well given the circumstances.

In a social media post on Sunday, Pearsall’s mother Erin Pearsall shared that her son is “extremely lucky” after he was shot in the chest and the bullet exited through his back. Erin said Ricky was “in good spirits” the day after the incident.

“Update on my baby boy. First and far most I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy,” Erin Pearsall wrote. “He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now. Life is so precious my friends. Please love eachother. My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby.”

Ricky Pearsall’s mom, Erin, posted on Facebook that the bullet entered Pearsall’s chest and exited his back without hitting any vital organs pic.twitter.com/YXKUY4m8I3 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 1, 2024

Pearsall was shot in the Union Square area of San Francisco on Saturday by someone who reportedly tried to steal the former Florida star’s Rolex watch. The suspect was also shot during the incident. You can read more details here.

The 49ers issued a statement on Saturday saying Pearsall was in serious but stable condition. A video later surfaced that showed Pearsall walking to an ambulance after he was shot, and he surprisingly needed very little help.

Pearsall was a first-round pick by the 49ers in April. He missed time in training camp due to an injury. Pearsall caught 65 passes for 965 yards and 4 touchdowns at Florida last season. He also rushed for 2 scores.