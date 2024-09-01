49ers share big update about Ricky Pearsall

The San Francisco 49ers have provided a big update about Ricky Pearsall the day after the rookie wide receiver was shot during an attempted robbery attempt.

Pearsall was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from the 49ers.

“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from the hospital this afternoon as he continues to recover from a bullet wound to the chest,” the team said. “He and his family, along with the entire San Francisco 49ers organization, would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department, emergency medical services, doctors and staff at San Francisco General Hospital.”

An update on Ricky Pearsall. pic.twitter.com/aoF2s9Ztcm — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 1, 2024

Pearsall was shot in the Union Square area of San Francisco on Saturday by someone who reportedly tried to steal the former Florida star’s Rolex watch. The suspect was also shot during the incident. Some new information surfaced about the suspect on Sunday.

The 49ers issued a statement on Saturday saying Pearsall was in serious but stable condition. A video later surfaced that showed Pearsall walking to an ambulance after he was shot, and he surprisingly needed very little help.

Pearsall’s mother said in a social media post on Sunday that the bullet entered through her son’s chest and exited through his back, fortunately missing all vital organs.

Pearsall was a first-round pick by the 49ers in April. He missed time in training camp due to an injury. Pearsall caught 65 passes for 965 yards and 4 touchdowns at Florida last season. He also rushed for 2 scores.