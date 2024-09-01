49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall shot in robbery attempt in San Francisco

San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was shot on Saturday in a robbery attempt in the Union Square part of San Francisco, according to a report.

KGO-TV reporter Dion Lim reported via X about the matter.

BREAKING: multiple sources confirm to me Ricky Pearsall, 1st round draft pick for the 49ers shot in robbery incident in Union Square. More to come… #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/3hrFtP6pO4 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) September 1, 2024

When asked what Pearsall was doing in the area, Lim wrote on X that he was “shopping.”

Shopping — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 31, 2024

Pearsall had had an autograph signing at Cow Palace Arena in Daly City, Calif. earlier in the day.

Pearsall was selected No. 31 overall by the 49ers in April’s NFL draft. He played college ball at both Arizona State and Florida and was known for his impressive grabs.

Last season with the Gators, Pearsall had 65 catches for 965 yards and 6 total touchdowns.

Pearsall has been dealing with a shoulder injury during training camp but is expected to contribute to the Niners’ passing game, which includes impressive weapons such as George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.