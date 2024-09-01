 Skip to main content
49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall shot in robbery attempt in San Francisco

August 31, 2024
by Larry Brown
Ricky Pearsall holding a helmet

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) smiles during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was shot on Saturday in a robbery attempt in the Union Square part of San Francisco, according to a report.

KGO-TV reporter Dion Lim reported via X about the matter.

When asked what Pearsall was doing in the area, Lim wrote on X that he was “shopping.”

Pearsall had had an autograph signing at Cow Palace Arena in Daly City, Calif. earlier in the day.

Pearsall was selected No. 31 overall by the 49ers in April’s NFL draft. He played college ball at both Arizona State and Florida and was known for his impressive grabs.

Last season with the Gators, Pearsall had 65 catches for 965 yards and 6 total touchdowns.

Pearsall has been dealing with a shoulder injury during training camp but is expected to contribute to the Niners’ passing game, which includes impressive weapons such as George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

