49ers put another running back on IR

Christian McCaffrey isn’t the only 49ers running back dealing with a significant injury issue.

San Francisco on Monday placed two running backs on injured reserve. McCaffrey is out at least 6 weeks due to a PCL injury. The injury almost certainly ends his season.

In addition to McCaffrey, Jordan Mason was also placed on IR.

Mason suffered an ankle injury in the 49ers’ Week 13 loss at the Buffalo Bills. The 25-year-old will be eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 18, which would be the Niners’ final game of the regular season.

As if McCaffrey and Mason both being placed on IR weren’t enough, they join Elijah Mitchell on the list. Mitchell was placed on season-ending IR in late August.

Isaac Guerendo is expected to become the Niners’ lead back with both McCaffrey and Mason out. Guerendo is fourth on the team in carries and has rushed 42 times for 246 yards and 2 touchdowns.

San Francisco is going through a disappointing season. They are 5-7 and will host the Chicago Bears in Week 15.