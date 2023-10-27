49ers DB feeling very confident about potential Sam Darnold start

The San Francisco 49ers may be pushed into starting Sam Darnold at quarterback in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but one member of the team has no concerns about that possibility.

49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward was very bullish about Darnold possibly getting the start ahead of the injured Brock Purdy. Ward said he expected “no drop-off” from Darnold, who he called a “seasoned vet.”

“I expect us to win, same as I do with Brock,” Ward told Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Darnold’s a seasoned vet. He’s played six years; he came in the NFL with me. I expect him to come in and sling that m— around. Ain’t no drop-off. We’re good.”

Purdy is in the concussion protocol as of Wednesday. He does have a chance of being cleared for Sunday’s game, but it is not a safe bet that he will be.

The 49ers signed Darnold in the offseason to back up Purdy, but there was a belief that he could be very good if called upon. We may find out how true that is on Sunday.