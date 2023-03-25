 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 24, 2023

49ers make surprising trade for kicker

March 24, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Kyle Shanahan in a 49ers cap

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are apparently giving up assets for [checks notes] a kicker.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Friday that the 49ers have acquired kicker Zane Gonzalez in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The move is surprising for a couple of reasons. For one, kickers are not really scarce commodities, and teams are often comfortable with signing kickers off the street (sometimes even in the middle of the season). For another, Gonzalez himself isn’t exactly an elite kicker or one who is at the peak of his value. He missed all of last season due to a quad injury and was an OK 36-for-44 (81.8 percent) on field goals in the two years prior to that.

Robbie Gould had handled the kicking duties for the 49ers over the last six seasons. But his contract expired after the 2022 campaign, and Gould said earlier this month that he would not be returning to San Francisco.

Gonzalez, 27, is under contract next season for just $1.5 million, none of which is guaranteed (per PFT). He will also be reunited in San Francisco with one of his ex-Carolina teammates.

Article Tags

San Francisco 49ersZane Gonzalez
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus