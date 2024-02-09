49ers player shares detail about fire alarm that went off at team hotel

The San Francisco 49ers missed out on a bit of sleep leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

A fire alarm went off early Thursday morning at the team hotel where the 49ers are staying in Las Vegas ahead of their big game against the Kansas City Chiefs. A loss-prevention officer at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle that the alarm went off at around 6 a.m. Thursday and was silenced roughly 10 minutes later. Apparently that estimate was on the low side.

According to 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper, the fire alarm was going off for 18 minutes.

18 mins but who’s counting lmao https://t.co/4sksZ7XomM — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) February 8, 2024

“18 mins but who’s counting lmao,” Pepper wrote on X in response to a story about the incident.

Either way, guests did not have to evacuate the hotel because it was a false alarm. A security manager for the hotel said engineering is working to determine what caused the alarm but added that there should be no issues moving forward.

Kyle Shanahan said he and his coaching staff were already awake and working when the alarm went off. However, the 49ers coach joked that players were all complaining about the incident.

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers coaches were already awake for the 6 am fire alarm. Here’s the info you’ve been dying to know pic.twitter.com/Ewt9vaeUiV — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 9, 2024

The Niners have plenty more time to catch up on sleep before Sunday’s game. The fire alarm is not the only issue they have had in Las Vegas, however.