 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 7, 2024

Report: 49ers ‘furious’ with NFL over practice field issue

February 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
The San Francisco 49ers logo at midfield

Nov 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; A general overall view of the San Francisco 49ers logo at midfield at Levi’s Stadium prior to the game against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers’ practice field has become an issue during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, and at least behind the scenes, it is not going away.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, the 49ers are “furious” with how the league has handled their practice field issue, though they have downplayed their frustration in public. The 49ers have been practicing at UNLV’s facility, but have had some concerns over the field being too soft.

Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked Monday about the report, but he dismissed the issue by saying the field had been verified as “playable.” This went down poorly with NFLPA leadership, which said in its own Wednesday press conference that the practice field was not satisfactory.

The 49ers have not joined in on the public criticism, perhaps because there is little to gain by doing so. At this point, it is quite clear that there is an issue there, and the team is probably even more angry at Goodell’s dismissal of that problem. At this stage of the week, however, there is probably not much that can be done about it anyway.

Article Tags

NFL Playoffs 2023San Francisco 49ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus