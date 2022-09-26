49ers reveal Trent Williams injury timeline

The San Francisco 49ers will be without star offensive lineman Trent Williams for at least a few weeks after he suffered an injury Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Williams suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss at least a few weeks, potentially anywhere from 4 to 6.

#49ers LT Trent Williams does indeed have a high ankle sprain. He will be out "some time" according to Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan said it could be 4-6 weeks but won't know for sure until swelling goes down. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 26, 2022

This certainly comes as a major blow to the 49ers on the heels of a disappointing loss that dropped them to 1-2. Williams, a first-team All-Pro in 2021, is the anchor of the San Francisco offensive line, and his absence will be significant.

The 49ers are 1-2 and facing an uphill climb with as many injuries as they are dealing with. Williams going down will probably make it even harder for Shanahan to implement anything resembling his desired gameplan.