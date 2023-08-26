Report: 49ers had interesting plan for Trey Lance trade

The San Francisco 49ers traded Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, but that was reportedly not their first choice initially.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the 49ers initially wanted to trade Lance to an AFC team, and only considered offers outside of the NFC. They eventually did relent on that stance.

The 49ers spoke to multiple teams over the last few days about a trade for Trey Lance. Originally, the organization was focused on getting a deal done with teams ONLY in the AFC, per league sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 26, 2023

While it is not clear which teams the 49ers discussed Lance with, Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane did confirm that his organization made an unsuccessful offer for Lance.

Bills GM Brandon Beane confirms on Buffalo Kickoff Live (WIVB) that they did make a call and check in on former 49ers QB Trey Lance. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 26, 2023

Lance wound up going to Dallas for a fourth-round pick. Coach Kyle Shanahan admitted that was a bit better than the Niners were anticipating, which is likely a big reason why the team decided to take the risk of sending Lance to an NFC rival.

The 49ers clearly still think Lance can become something in the NFL. It simply will not be with them, and the risk now is that it could happen in the same conference.