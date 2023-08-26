 Skip to main content
Report: 49ers had interesting plan for Trey Lance trade

August 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Trey Lance holds a ball

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers traded Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, but that was reportedly not their first choice initially.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the 49ers initially wanted to trade Lance to an AFC team, and only considered offers outside of the NFC. They eventually did relent on that stance.

While it is not clear which teams the 49ers discussed Lance with, Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane did confirm that his organization made an unsuccessful offer for Lance.

Lance wound up going to Dallas for a fourth-round pick. Coach Kyle Shanahan admitted that was a bit better than the Niners were anticipating, which is likely a big reason why the team decided to take the risk of sending Lance to an NFC rival.

The 49ers clearly still think Lance can become something in the NFL. It simply will not be with them, and the risk now is that it could happen in the same conference.

San Francisco 49ersTrey Lance
