Neighbor shares alarming allegations about incident near Joe Mixon’s house

An incident that took place outside Joe Mixon’s house Monday night left a teenager hospitalized with injuries, and a neighbor has shared a troubling account of what took place.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call that gunshots had been fired in a residential neighborhood in in Anderson Township, Ohio. A juvenile was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, though it is unclear how the injuries were sustained. Deputies initially placed crime scene tape around a home on Ayers Road that is located next to Mixon’s home.

Police later placed at least one evidence marker in Mixon’s yard and extended the crime scene tape to include the Cincinnati Bengals running back’s property. Law enforcement officials were seen entering Mixon’s home carrying materials to take notes, but no arrests were made.

According to Mike Schell of FOX 19 in Cincinnati, a neighbor says the gunshots were fired at a group of high schoolers who were playing a game with NERF guns outside a home next to Mixon’s. The shots allegedly came from Mixon’s house, though it is not clear who fired them.

Neighbor of Joe Mixon says shots were fired at high school teens who were playing a game of “NERF wars” outside a home next door to where Mixon lives and that the shots came from his house. Unclear who fired the gun. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/TuGxjKKA52 — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) March 7, 2023

Police have not yet released any information about Mixon’s involvement or lack thereof.

Mixon had a warrant issued for his arrest earlier this offseason for an incident in which he was accused of pointing a firearm at someone. He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated menacing, but the charges were dismissed the next day.

There has been talk that the Bengals could move on from Mixon for salary cap reasons.