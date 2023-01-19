Aaron Donald answers whether he will be playing next season

Aaron Donald is putting an end to the speculation … that he himself was responsible for.

Retired ex-Rams lineman Chris Long appeared this week on “The Season” podcast with Peter Schrager and addressed the uncertainty over Donald’s future. Long, who played with Donald in St. Louis, said he thinks Donald will play next season, adding that he has “very good” reason to believe so.

What to make of Aaron Donald’s future in LA? ⁦@JOEL9ONE⁩ and I discuss if he could finish his career somewhere other than LA. ⁦ Pittsburgh?!@gmfb⁩ ⁦@NFLMedia⁩ ⁦@nflnetwork⁩ pic.twitter.com/ypBP9fvk57 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 18, 2023

Donald himself responded to the clip on Twitter with a definitive answer.

“Tell em C Lo yeah I’m playn never said I wasn’t,” wrote Donald.

Tell em C Lo yeah I’m playn never said I wasn’t — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) January 18, 2023

There you have it, folks.

The 31-year-old Donald, who is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, already did a tap dance with retirement last offseason following the Rams’ Super Bowl victory but ultimately returned for the 2022 season. The circus started up again a few days ago though when Donald caused a frenzy with a change that he made to social media.

But Donald is still under contract for 2023 (for a total of $28.5 million) and now looks poised to honor that commitment. Rams head coach Sean McVay also recently provided a firm answer on his future, so the picture is now a bit clearer for the team after their disappointing 2022 campaign.