 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 18, 2023

Aaron Donald answers whether he will be playing next season

January 18, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Aaron Donald during a game

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) before Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald is putting an end to the speculation … that he himself was responsible for.

Retired ex-Rams lineman Chris Long appeared this week on “The Season” podcast with Peter Schrager and addressed the uncertainty over Donald’s future. Long, who played with Donald in St. Louis, said he thinks Donald will play next season, adding that he has “very good” reason to believe so.

Donald himself responded to the clip on Twitter with a definitive answer.

“Tell em C Lo yeah I’m playn never said I wasn’t,” wrote Donald.

There you have it, folks.

The 31-year-old Donald, who is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, already did a tap dance with retirement last offseason following the Rams’ Super Bowl victory but ultimately returned for the 2022 season. The circus started up again a few days ago though when Donald caused a frenzy with a change that he made to social media.

But Donald is still under contract for 2023 (for a total of $28.5 million) and now looks poised to honor that commitment. Rams head coach Sean McVay also recently provided a firm answer on his future, so the picture is now a bit clearer for the team after their disappointing 2022 campaign.

Article Tags

Aaron DonaldLos Angeles Rams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus