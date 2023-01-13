Report: Sean McVay makes decision about his future

All the rumors surrounding Sean McVay appear to have been much ado about nothing.

McVay informed members of the Rams that he will remain with the team, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Friday.

There was talk over the last week that McVay might not return to the Rams next season. A report from Jay Glazer even said the Rams expected McVay to walk away. But apparently that is not happening.

McVay is still just 36 years old. Even though the Rams went through a highly disappointing 5-12 season a year after winning the Super Bowl, seeing him walk away would have been surprising.

The Rams still have a core of Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey. As long as they have those players, McVay likely has an incentive to stick around and try to build a winner.

The big thing the Rams need next year is for their players to be healthy; Stafford, Kupp and Donald all dealt with injuries that hurt the team’s ability to compete in 2022.

McVay has coached the Rams for six seasons and is 60-38. He has made the playoffs four times, going 7-3. McVay received a contract extension from the Rams last summer after rumors that he could leave for a TV job.

McVay may be back for the 2023 season, but expect these rumors and reports to follow the coach until he outright says he’s not going anywhere for a while.