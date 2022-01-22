Aaron Donald fined for trying to choke DJ Humphries during playoff game

Aaron Donald was fined for trying to choke an opponent during a skirmish on Monday.

Donald got into it with Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman DJ Humphries during the NFC Wild Card game the Rams won 34-11. The Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman was seen reaching to grab Humphries around his neck:

Aaron Donald choking a player with “stop hate” on the back of his helmet lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/mtBXrYAx5t — Lamar & Order: RPO (@moneymarlo44) January 18, 2022

Donald was seen as the aggressor in the incident, which is why he was fined $10,815 by the league while Humphries escaped a penalty.

#Rams DT Aaron Donald was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness, roughhousing with #Cardinals OT DJ Humphries after a play Monday night. Humphries was not fined. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2022

Donald was also penalized at the time for unnecessary roughness. Donald had a half-sack in the game.

Donald is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and had 84 tackles and 12.5 sacks this season.