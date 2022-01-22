 Skip to main content
Aaron Donald fined for trying to choke DJ Humphries during playoff game

January 22, 2022
by Larry Brown

Aaron Donald grabs DJ Humphries

Aaron Donald was fined for trying to choke an opponent during a skirmish on Monday.

Donald got into it with Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman DJ Humphries during the NFC Wild Card game the Rams won 34-11. The Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman was seen reaching to grab Humphries around his neck:

Donald was seen as the aggressor in the incident, which is why he was fined $10,815 by the league while Humphries escaped a penalty.

Donald was also penalized at the time for unnecessary roughness. Donald had a half-sack in the game.

Donald is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and had 84 tackles and 12.5 sacks this season.

