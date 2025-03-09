Aaron Jones makes major free agency decision

Aaron Jones will not be hitting the open market after all.

The veteran running back is staying with the Minnesota Vikings on a new two-year contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones’ new deal is worth $20 million, with $13 million of that guaranteed.

Minnesota is getting back its back: Aaron Jones is re-signing with the Vikings on a two-year, $20 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/XzO7RXt1SM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2025

The Vikings moved quickly to keep a key weapon for 2025 as they make some changes to their offense. Jones was a vital cog for Minnesota in 2024, rushing for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns and tallying 408 receiving yards on 51 receptions. He also brought a little bit of attitude to the team as they unexpectedly went 14-3.

For his career, Jones has 7,078 yards, and has been a consistently productive player since entering the league with the Green Bay Packers in 2017.

Jones’ new deal is not terribly restrictive financially, either. That should leave Minnesota with some wiggle room to make other moves.

The Vikings will turn their attention to other issues with Jones back in the fold. Sam Darnold appears increasingly likely to leave, so the team will probably want a veteran quarterback as insurance for JJ McCarthy. That could lead to a reunion with a player they grew familiar with down the stretch in 2024.